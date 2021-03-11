Lawrence will have unique rookie cards

Clemson quarterback will have unique trading cards for his rookie season.

Trevor Lawrence’s rookie card will be a little different than most. Lawrence has a deal where his brother and sister-in-law will create a 50-card limited set.

More details below.

Likely No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence has a deal with Topps for his brother and sister-in-law Chase and Brooke Lawrence, pro artists, to create a 50-card limited-run set of him. Will be released in April. No price yet. pic.twitter.com/19zVGqVTgl — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 11, 2021