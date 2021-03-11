Clemson player works at new position at Pro Day

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers took some reps in running back position drills during the Tigers’ Pro Day on Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson.

ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill said during the ACC Network’s coverage of the Pro Day that he completely understood why Rodgers worked out at running back in addition to receiver.

“In a setting like this, I think the more you can do, the more valuable you become,” Luginbill said. “And with his history in the backfield – and I know these NFL guys have gone all the way back to his high school career to target these things and to vet these things – it makes total sense to me.”

Luginbill pointed out that Rodgers saw action at running back during his high school career at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic.

“Amari actually played some running back as a sophomore, as a junior,” he said. “Was exclusively a wide receiver as a senior there. And it makes sense because he’s actually built like a running back. He moves like a running back. He’s got running back-type open field skills. He just happens to have all the ball skills to go along with it.”

Luginbill added he believes one of the reasons Rodgers participated in running back drills is because of the question about how his 5-foot-9 size will play in the NFL.

“I think the reason why you’re seeing some of this is the concern with Amari Rodgers is he’s not a big, tall, long guy,” Luginbill said. “If there’s a criticism, it’s what happens if he gets in a contested matchup with a long, tall corner. Can he go up, can he elevate, can he pull the ball away from somebody? He’s had a lot of manufactured plays for him out of the slot, whether it’s bubble screens, jet sweeps, all those sorts of things.

“So, when you watch him with the ball in his hands after the catch, when you watch him in space, he looks like a running back.”

Good to see WR Amari Rodgers willing to take reps in RB position drills. A smart NFL team will take advantage of his versatility. Strong, strong player. pic.twitter.com/URylxMDXCe — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 11, 2021

Amari Rodgers, who also did RB drills today for Dolphins co-OC Eric Studesville. pic.twitter.com/1Uy8hXzDu4 — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) March 11, 2021

