College Football is proposing a change to its overtime rules, per the Associated Press’ Ralph Russo, who was on the NCAA football rules committee call Friday afternoon.

College football rules: Starting with the second OT, teams must go for 2.

Stating with the third OT, 2pt shootout. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 12, 2021

