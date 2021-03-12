Former Clemson player arrested

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, who was dismissed from the Clemson team on Feb. 28, was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, S.C.

According to a report in the The State, Kenrick was arrested Friday morning for unlawful carrying of a handgun. He has been charged with gun and drug violations.

The report said Kendrick was issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana after a small amount of the drug was found and seized. The weapons charge is a misdemeanor charge that will be prosecuted in York County criminal court. If convicted, Kendrick could serve up to one year in prison.

Kenrick was booked Friday morning and appeared in a brief court hearing before being released on a personal recognizance bond.

Following a practice on March 1, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not want to get into why Derion Kendrick was no longer with the football team anymore, and instead said he wished his former cornerback all the best.

“There is really not much to say about that except that he is not with us anymore,” Swinney said after Monday’s practice inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. “But also, I want to say that I love DK. He is a young man that I have always loved as a football player. He has a good heart. He has a really good heart. He has never been a disrespectful young man or anything like that, just sometimes there just needs to be a change.”

A former wide receiver, Kenrick was one of the more versatile players on the Clemson roster. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Tigers.

Kendrick surprised everyone on Jan. 11 when he announced he was returning to Clemson for his senior year after many people expected he would dart for the NFL.

This past year, Kendrick (6-0, 190) had one interception to go with a team-high six passes defended. He also returned a fumble 66 yards for a touchdown in the Tigers’ win at Virginia Tech to close the regular season.

The Rock Hill native finished 2020 with 17 tackles, including one sack. Kendrick had been a starter in each of the last two seasons for Clemson. He played in nine of the Tigers’ 12 games this past season.

Since being released by Clemson, Kendrick out his name in the transfer portal and was garnering interest from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and South Carolina.

