Clemson softball continues to roll, wins 13th straight

The Clemson Softball team scored at least one run in the first four innings in Game 2 of its doubleheader with Furman Saturday in route to an 8-1 victory at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

The win was the Tigers’ 13th in a row and it also completed a fourth consecutive sweep of an opponent this season. They had previously swept Georgia Tech, Elon and Virginia in consecutive weeks.

Valerie Cagle, the ACC’s wins leader, improved to 10-1 on the season after pitching 4.0 innings without surrendering a single earned run in Saturday’s second contest. Offensively, the Tigers were led by shortstop Ansley Gilstrap, who went 2-for-3 at the plate and tallied a game-high three RBIs.

For the second time of the day, Clemson scored in the bottom of the first to take an early lead. Cagle registered a 2-run single up the middle with runners in scoring position. The Paladins scored their first run of the series in the top of the second on an RBI infield hit, which cut the Tigers’ lead to 2-1.

Clemson (16-2) posted three runs in the bottom of the second as Gilstrap registered her second home run of the season on a three-run shot to left field.

In the bottom of the third, Clemson dialed up homers from Abi Stuart and Alia Logoleo to extend its lead to 7-1 entering the top of the fourth. The Tigers registered yet another run in the fourth as Marissa Guimbarda posted her 21st RBI of the season with a base knock through the left side.

Clemson pitchers Emma Whitfield (1.0 IP) and Logan Caymol (2.0 IP) also saw action in the circle in relief for the Tigers. Whitfield and Caymol combined for six strikeouts—three each—and no runs allowed.

The Paladins dropped to 4-11 overall. Furman starting pitcher Shelby Basso suffered the loss and fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Tigers travels to Louisville for a four-game series next weekend against the Cardinals at Ulmer Stadium.

—photo and story courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

