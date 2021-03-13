Couple of surprises involving Clemson players in NFL Draft

Clemson has five players that could be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft in April. Of course, it all starts with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as he will likely become the first former Tiger selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

However, CBS Sports.com released its latest mock draft for all seven rounds, and there is one Clemson player missing from the list. Wide receiver Cornell Powell was not selected in their draft.

Where did the other four Tigers fall in this mock draft? And what did CBS say about them? See the list below.

First round

No. 1 overall, QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: “The Jaguars don’t hesitate to pick Lawrence here. Insert a franchise QB to that offense.”

Second round

No. 35 overall, RB Travis Etienne, Falcons: “The Falcons are going all-in at the end of the Ryan era, and make this pick in a hurry.”

No. 55 overall, OT Jackson Carman, Steelers: “Carman is a mountain of a man with above-average athletic traits given his size, and the Steelers have to add young pieces to the offensive line.”

Third Round

No. 87 overall, WR Amari Rodgers, Steelers: “Rodgers is a stocky wideout who crushes it after the catch because of insane contact balance.”

The 2021 NFL Draft will be April 29-May 1.

