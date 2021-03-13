NFL Draft analyst has ideas on where Etienne might land

By Staff Reports | March 13, 2021 9:00 am

NFL Network analyst has an idea on where he thinks Clemson running back Travis Etienne might get drafted.

What is the perfect landing spot for the ACC’s all-time leading rusher?

The perfect landing spot for Travis Etienne is ________.@BuckyBrooks identifies 5 teams fits for the @ClemsonFB RB.https://t.co/stD2iJdrty pic.twitter.com/Fue133RUSF — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) March 12, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!