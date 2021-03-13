Sounds like Jags are not taking any chances with Lawrence

Football

March 13, 2021 1:30 pm

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing well in his rehab.

The NFL insider also reported Lawrence has already had several Zoom meetings with new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his coaching staff. The talks, from what Rapoport said, have little to do with the draft and more to do about having the All-American quarterback up to speed on what they plan to do in the 2021 season.

