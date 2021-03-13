Sounds like Jags are not taking any chances with Lawrence

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is doing well in his rehab.

The NFL insider also reported Lawrence has already had several Zoom meetings with new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his coaching staff. The talks, from what Rapoport said, have little to do with the draft and more to do about having the All-American quarterback up to speed on what they plan to do in the 2021 season.

Watch video below.

From our coverage of #Clemson's Pro Day: An update on presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence a month into his rehab. pic.twitter.com/PxcbGRvMjL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!