Tigers take Game 1, win 12th straight overall

The Clemson Softball team won its 12th straight game with a 5-0 win over Furman in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

With the win, Clemson clinched the series over the Paladins, having won Friday’s contest, 8-0. The Tigers Valerie Cagle and Grace Mattimore led the effort as both recorded a pair of RBIs and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Clemson lefty freshman Millie Thompson (1-1) earned her first career win in the circle after pitching 5.0 innings without allowing a single run, while surrendering two Paladin hits. Freshman righty Regan Spencer entered in relief of Thompson in the top of the sixth and retired all five batters she faced.

The Tigers (15-2) registered three runs in the top of the first thanks to Cagle and Mattimore. Cagle ripped her first of two doubles down the left-field line with runners on first and second. Three batters later, Mattimore came up with a two-run single up the middle. Clemson extended its lead in the third after Cagle went first-pitch swinging to collect her second RBI double to left field. Later in the inning, Morgan Johnson drew a walk with bases loaded to bring home Arielle Oda from third base.

Furman’s Sierra Tufts (3-5), who pitched a complete game, suffered her second loss of the series.

–photo and story courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

