Why Etienne has all the makings of an All-Pro

NFL Network Draft analyst continues to have high praise for Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Danielle Jeremiah, the NFL Network’s lead analyst for the draft, explains in this Instagram post from Saturday why Etienne reminds him of three-time All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles.

This was my comparison for Etienne after studying him on tape. pic.twitter.com/sM9YzxM01x — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 11, 2021

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!