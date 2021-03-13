Why Etienne has all the makings of an All-Pro

Why Etienne has all the makings of an All-Pro

NFL Network Draft analyst continues to have high praise for Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Danielle Jeremiah, the NFL Network’s lead analyst for the draft, explains in this Instagram post from Saturday why Etienne reminds him of three-time All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles.

