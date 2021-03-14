Clemson-Rutgers game time/TV announced

The NCAA announced late Sunday night that Clemson’s second-round game against Rutgers will be a 9:20 p.m. start.

The Midwest Regional will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Bankers Life Fieldhouse is the home of the Indiana Pacers. The game will be televised on TBS.

Clemson (16-7) is the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Regional. Rutgers is the No. 10 seed.

