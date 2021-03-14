NFL Network analyst compares Rodgers to All-Pro receiver

The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is a fan of Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The NFL Draft analyst believes Rodgers is a Day 2 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

“I can see him go in the second, at worst he will go in the third round,” Jeremiah said following Clemson’s Pro Day last Thursday.

Jeremiah is the lead draft analyst for the NFL Network and appears on shows such as Moving the Sticks, NFL Total Access and Path to the Draft. He compares the Clemson receiver to current NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has played in the league since 2011 when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round.

Cobb was a Pro Bowl selection from the Packers in 2014. He played for Green Bay from 2011-’18, and currently plays for the Houston Texans.

“They are very similar type players,” Jeremiah said.

When Cobb was coming out of Kentucky, he was 5-foot-10 ¼. Rodgers is 5-foot-9 ½. Cobb ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, Rodgers ran a 4.5 flat. Cobb had a 33.5-inch vertical, Rodgers had a 33. Cobb had a 9.7-foot broad jump, Rodgers had a 10.1. Cobb benched 16 reps, Rodgers had 19.

“They are guys with very similar body types,” Jeremiah said. “Cobb went in the second round coming out of Kentucky. So, I see a similar type of usage there (with Rodgers). I saw him get some work back there at running back (on Thursday). I think you could sprinkle him in back there as well.

“But again, he is a Day 2 guy all day long.”

