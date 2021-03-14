Offer makes Clemson major player for Massachusetts edge rusher

Clemson dispensed its latest scholarship offer over the weekend to a standout edge rusher in the 2022 class.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer right here:

Samuel Okunlola, 2022 DE/OLB, Brockton, Mass. (Thayer Academy)

Height, weight: 6-4, 225

Star ratings: 4-star (Rivals); 3-star (247Sports)

Player rankings: No. 3 state, No. 11 WDE, No. 231 national (Rivals); No. 7 state, No. 63 SDE (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Saturday, March 13

Other Power Five offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

More on Okunlola: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke with Okunlola on Saturday before defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall informed him of the offer from the Tigers, who offered him as a defensive end/outside linebacker.

Along with Clemson, Okunlola has been hearing a lot from schools such as Penn State, Colorado, Arizona State, Duke, Indiana and Vanderbilt.

Okunlola is certainly very interested in Clemson, as evidenced by the fact he was the one who reached out to Clemson earlier this year and sent his film to Venables.

Now that the Tigers have entered the mix with an offer, expect them to be a major player in his recruitment moving forward. He has taken a virtual tour of Clemson but hopes to check out the school in person after the NCAA dead period, which remains in place through at least the end of May, is eventually lifted.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!