The present, future looks good for Clemson

Dabo Swinney loves his team’s demeanor.

Granted, it has only been nine practices this spring, but the Clemson head coach is pleased with how his team has shown an eagerness to be coached, how they are accepting coaching and showing up every day to work.

“I am encouraged,” he said. “This is a team that I think is made of the right stuff and is made of the right ingredients. We have to put it all together. We can’t overcook it and we can’t undercook it. We have a lot of work to do as coaches.”

Swinney likes the makeup of the 2021 Tigers. He feels there is a good mixture of old and new players, but it is a veteran team.

“This is the most veteran team we have had since that 2018 team,” he said. “I’m excited about that.”

Of course, the 2018 team had Clemson stars Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant on the defensive line, while other stars included Trayvon Mullen in the secondary, Hunter Renfrow at wide receiver and Mitch Hyatt on the offensive line.

They also had a couple of young stars too, such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross.

At least on paper, it appears Clemson has that same kind of mix on its roster for this coming season.

“We have a great mix of really dynamic young talent that I think bodes well for us,” Swinney said. “We have had two really good recruiting classes in a row that I think really set us up for a great present and a great future.”

Clemson is on spring break this week and the team will report back to campus on March 21. Practices will resume on March 22. The Tigers are nine practices into the spring and will have six remaining when they get back, including the Spring Game, which is set for April 3 at Death Valley.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!