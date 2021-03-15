ACC Eliminates Transfer Rule

Latest
Uiagalelei watches brother shine in first high school game
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was back home in California to watch his younger brother, Matayo, play in his first high school football game on Saturday at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). (…)
Next couple of days will be nerve-racking for Clemson
Because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA Tournament will be a different and unique experience for everyone involved. First off, the entire tournament will be played in the state of Indiana with the (…)
Offer makes Clemson major player for Massachusetts edge rusher
Clemson dispensed its latest scholarship offer over the weekend to a standout edge rusher in the 2022 class. The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer right here: Samuel (…)
Clemson-Rutgers game time/TV announced
The NCAA announced late Sunday night that Clemson’s second-round game against Rutgers will be a 9:20 p.m. start. The Midwest Regional will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Bankers Life (…)
Simms responds to angry fans
Following Clemson’s loss to Miami in last week’s ACC Tournament, Aamir Simms was attacked by some rudely fans in his direct messages on Twitter. On Sunday, following the Tigers’ selection into the NCAA (…)
Brad Brownell on NCAA bid, playing Rutgers and more
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell discusses the NCAA Tournament bid, playing Rutgers in round 2 and what the process will be to get cleared to play in next week’s tournament. The Tigers are the No. 7 seed in (…)
Clemson basketball learns NCAA fate
For the first time in three years, the Clemson men’s basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers are the No. 7 seed in the Midwest Regional and will play No. 10 Rutgers on Friday. The time, (…)
Tigers off to worst start since 1983
For a third straight day Clemson took an early lead on North Carolina. And for the third straight day the 18th-ranked Tar Heels used one big inning to down the Tigers and complete the sweep in the three-game (…)
Carman has opportunity to be picked high in NFL Draft
Former Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman met with the media following Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. Jackson did not work out for NFL scouts on (…)
Former Clemson player involved in Houston-Miami trade
A former Clemson player is involved in a trade involving the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins. Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who signed with Miami last year, has been traded to Houston (…)