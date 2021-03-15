Former Tiger assistant named ACC coach

A former Clemson assistant coach is headed back to the ACC.

Former College of Charleston head coach Earl Grant, who spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Clemson under Brad Brownell from 2010-14, will be the new head coach at Boston College according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Boston College has hired Charleston's Earl Grant as its next head basketball coach. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 15, 2021

