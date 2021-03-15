Simms, Tigers excited about what they can do in NCAAs

Simms, Tigers excited about what they can do in NCAAs

Basketball

Simms, Tigers excited about what they can do in NCAAs

By March 15, 2021 6:39 pm

By |

Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms spoke to the media following the Tigers’ selection into the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Simms talks about the selection, Rutgers and more.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the elimination of the league’s intraconference transfer rule. The decision was made by the league’s Board of Directors and was done so (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home