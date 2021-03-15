Swinney says freshmen have the right stuff

Dabo Swinney likes to praise his players. The Clemson coach is never shy about throwing around a few compliments.

When it comes to his freshmen skill players, Swinney has not held back this spring. He feels the Tigers hit the jackpot with running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, as well as with wide receivers Beaux and Dacari Collins.

Following last week’s scrimmage, Swinney was asked about Shipley and his ability to pass block. Of course, that led the Clemson coach to talk about all of his freshmen skill players.

“They are both natural players. They were both incredibly well coached in high school. They are coming from systems where they were asked to do similar things,” he said. “So, I am really excited about both of those guys. They are way ahead of the curve.”

Swinney said the Collins receivers are also ahead of the curve because of their high school coaching as well.

“They are way ahead of the curve from where a high school senior will typically be coming in here,” he said. “They are not overwhelmed. It is not too big for them.”

The Clemson coach said they all have the right stuff.

Shipley, Mafah and the Collins receivers enrolled at Clemson in January and so far it seems they are making the most of their opportunities.

