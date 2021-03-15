Uiagalelei watches brother shine in first high school game

Football

March 15, 2021

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was back home in California to watch his younger brother, Matayo, play in his first high school football game on Saturday at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

Matayo, a class of 2023 defensive end and tight end, helped St. John Bosco defeat Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 42-21.

