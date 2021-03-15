Uiagalelei watches brother shine in first high school game

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was back home in California to watch his younger brother, Matayo, play in his first high school football game on Saturday at St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

Matayo, a class of 2023 defensive end and tight end, helped St. John Bosco defeat Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) 42-21.

Matayo’s 1st HS football game as a 10th grader and a 2way starter on the #1 team in the country. That alone speaks volume to his amazing ability. Best part was his brother DJ being here to watch it all go down. He played amazing for a 10th grader. Still got work to go. #Grinding pic.twitter.com/b3sTRZ0TJL — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) March 15, 2021

It was so much fun having my son DJ here supporting his younger brother. Seeing both my kids shine on the same stage was amazing. pic.twitter.com/SV8bnAnyAk — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) March 15, 2021

