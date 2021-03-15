Veteran NFL reporter explains why Houston wanted Lawson

Long time NFL reporter explains why Houston traded for a former Clemson defensive end on Sunday.

Former Tiger Shaq Lawson was traded from Miami to Houston on Sunday. Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain explains why the Texans wanted Lawson.

Shaq Lawson fits at DE in DC Lovie Smith’s 4-3 scheme. Texans need pass rushers. Cause of Zach Cunningham at MLB, Texans could afford to trade Benardrick McKinney to Miami. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 14, 2021

