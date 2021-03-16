Did Houston just show Watson its hand?

By March 16, 2021 5:36 pm

It appears the Houston Texans have a contingency plan should they not get back in Deshaun Watson’s good graces.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Texans have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

What does this mean for Watson’s future in Houston?

NFL Insider for ESPN, Phil Yates, has a pretty good idea what it means.

Of course, Watson officially told the Texans before the Super Bowl he wants to be traded.

