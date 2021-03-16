Did Houston just show Watson its hand?

It appears the Houston Texans have a contingency plan should they not get back in Deshaun Watson’s good graces.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the Texans have reached an agreement with former Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

What does this mean for Watson’s future in Houston?

NFL Insider for ESPN, Phil Yates, has a pretty good idea what it means.

Of course, Watson officially told the Texans before the Super Bowl he wants to be traded.

Former Chargers' QB Tyrod Taylor reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with the Houston Texans, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

There’s the Deshaun contingency plan. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2021

