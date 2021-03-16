Lee happy for his players as Tigers end losing streak

Thanks to a four-run sixth inning to blow open the game, Clemson snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Georgia State Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers got home runs from Jonathan French and Bryce Teodosio to get back in the win column for the first time in two weeks. They also got a double and an RBI from Kier Meredith, while Elijah Henderson and Caden Grice were credited with RBIs as well.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee spoke about the Tigers’ win after the game.

