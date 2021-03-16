New Commissioner wants ACC to focus more on football

Basketball

March 16, 2021

New Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with longtime ACC reporter David Teel on Monday.

In part of his interview with the Richmond Times reporter, Phillips explained his appreciation for basketball and the league’s rich history there, but he explains the conference’s investment and success in football is priority.

