New Commissioner wants ACC to focus more on football

New Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke with longtime ACC reporter David Teel on Monday.

In part of his interview with the Richmond Times reporter, Phillips explained his appreciation for basketball and the league’s rich history there, but he explains the conference’s investment and success in football is priority.

See more below.

"We have a rich history and tradition in basketball — it’s like no other conference in the country. [But] football, and the success of football and the investment in football is going to have to be part of this strategy as we move forward." https://t.co/NxOtvp6FR0 — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) March 15, 2021

