Trapp: 'It feels good to be back Dancing'

The last time Clemson played in an NCAA Tournament game, Clyde Trapp was a freshman. That year the Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament with wins over New Mexico State and Auburn.

Now a senior, Trapp hopes No. 7 seed Clemson can duplicate its magic from 2018 and make another run in the tournament. The Tigers’ journey is expected to begin on Friday (9:20 p.m.) when they meet No. 10 Rutgers in the first round of the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis.

