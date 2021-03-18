5 former Tigers listed among top NFL free agents

Five former Clemson football players listed among the top 100 remaining NFL free agents.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, cornerback Mackensie Alexander, wide receiver Adam Humphries, cornerback Bashaud Breeland and linebacker B.J. Goodson are all ranked on this list by Pro Football Focus:

The 100 best available NFL free agents remaining in 2021https://t.co/Whzo05jvH2 — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) March 18, 2021

