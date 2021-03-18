Zoomin' with TCI: Catching up with Clemson WR commit Adam Randall

Recruiting

By March 18, 2021 8:18 pm

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver and Clemson commit Adam Randall joined The Clemson Insider for a one-on-one Zoom interview this week.

Watch Randall discuss a number of different topics in our Zoomin’ with TCI feature:

