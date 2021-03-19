Watson's representative responds to allegations

Deshaun Watson’s representative used social media on Friday to come to the aid of his client.

David Mulugheta, who represents the former Clemson quarterback, said he hopes the same energy that has come out about Watson in the last two days, regarding the sexual assault allegations, will be used to find the truth.

See Mulugheta’s tweet below.

Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) March 19, 2021