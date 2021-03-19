Watson's representative responds to allegations

Football

March 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson’s representative used social media on Friday to come to the aid of his client.

David Mulugheta, who represents the former Clemson quarterback, said he hopes the same energy that has come out about Watson in the last two days, regarding the sexual assault allegations, will be used to find the truth.

See Mulugheta’s tweet below.

