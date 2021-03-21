Budding Peach State prospect excited to be on Clemson’s radar

For Troy Ford, the recruiting process is going better than he expected or imagined it would at this point.

Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-2, 236-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Ga., picked up his first offer from Georgia Tech in February before adding another big offer from Notre Dame last week.

“It’s going better than I could ever ask,” Ford said of his recruitment. “I mean, I’m really surprised so far. I’m only in my sophomore year, and I’m getting offers and I’m getting exposure.”

Clemson, meanwhile, is another program that has taken notice of Ford’s talent, and he is on the Tigers’ recruiting radar coming off of a sophomore season in which he posted 69 tackles including double-digit sacks.

“It’s amazing,” he said of being on Clemson’s radar. “It just means I’m going to work as hard as I can to try to get more and more up on their recruitment list.”

Ford does a little bit of everything for Calvary Day, playing both ways at multiple positions including defensive end, linebacker, tight end and running back. He projects to end up on the defensive side of the ball in college at defensive end or linebacker.

“For myself, I try to take leadership on the field and be a good example,” he said, describing himself as a player. “But I just play the most aggressive I can, always.”

Ford doesn’t plan on committing until after his junior football season and said he could wait until his senior season to make his decision.

It’s still early in his recruiting process, and many more offers figures to come his way before it’s all said and done.

With Clemson showing early interest, Ford hopes to see the Tigers come calling with an offer in the future.

“I know a lot of my friends are Clemson fans, and they’re always talking about how good of a school that is,” he said. “I’ve actually done research on Clemson, too, and it’s a really good school as well, along with a football program. They’re great in both of those.”

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!