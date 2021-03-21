Lawrence is unlike anyone the experts have ever seen

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not like any quarterback he has ever seen.

NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says he has never seen a quarterback as tall as Lawrence move the way he can move, plus do all the other things that make the 6-foot-6, 213-pound quarterback the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He is pretty unique,” Jeremiah said. “We have seen guys with his size. We have seen guys with the similar kind of athletic abilities and traits. But I can’t recall seeing somebody who was just this big to go along with that type of athleticism.”

Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft after having a stellar career at Clemson. He not only led the Tigers to a national championship as a freshman, but he also threw for more than 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns in three seasons.

His career numbers at Clemson are very comparable to Deshaun Watson, who also led the Tigers to a national championship and threw for more than 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns. Watson was 32-3 as a starter, Lawrence went 34-2.

And that is just some of the comparisons.

“I have compared him to, just because they are in the same offense, the same school, he does a lot of things that Deshaun Watson does,” Jeremiah said. “You see Deshaun extend plays a little bit more. I think Trevor has that ability, but you just don’t see quite as much of it. Obviously, he is a much taller guy.”

Jeremiah’s NFL Network and podcast partner, Bucky Brooks, likes Lawrence to that of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who was in last year’s draft.

“He is like a faster version of Herbert. That is a fair one,” Jeremiah said. “I think (Lawrence) was more polished and more consistent than Justin was there at Oregon. We saw him tear up the league this past year. So, (Lawrence) is tough to compare to previous guys because it is such a unique package that he has there and how he plays the game.

“When you get these unique players, it is like Kyle Pitts. We will say the same thing after his pro day. People will say, ‘Who does he compare to?’ You can throw out Darren Waller and that is about it. There are not many guys like these guys.”