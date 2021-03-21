Uiagalelei's brother shines all over the field

Matayo Uiagalelei shined on both sides of the ball for St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in its 65-28 win over Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) on Saturday.

The younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Matayo is a two-way starter at defensive end and tight end and made a bunch of big plays in Saturday’s game, including this 15-yard interception return for a touchdown:

Matayo with the INT and SCORE. He was making plays all over the field last night, starting both ways. Looking big fast and athletic. The way he's playing on both sides of the ball I wouldn't be surprised if @247Sports change his status to Athlete instead of DE ot TE. #BDblueprint pic.twitter.com/YK25Ei38yx — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) March 21, 2021

Matayo, a sophomore, is currently classified as a defensive end by 247Sports, which considers him a top-100 national prospect (No. 73 overall) in the 2023 class.

