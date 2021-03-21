Uiagalelei's brother shines all over the field

Uiagalelei's brother shines all over the field

Matayo Uiagalelei shined on both sides of the ball for St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) in its 65-28 win over Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) on Saturday.

The younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Matayo is a two-way starter at defensive end and tight end and made a bunch of big plays in Saturday’s game, including this 15-yard interception return for a touchdown:

Matayo, a sophomore, is currently classified as a defensive end by 247Sports, which considers him a top-100 national prospect (No. 73 overall) in the 2023 class.

