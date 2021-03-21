With Elliott coaching, tight ends gravitate towards receiving aspects

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he is having fun coaching the tight ends thus far.

Elliott moved over as the Tigers’ new tight ends coach, replacing Danny Pearman, who is now the new director of scouting for Clemson Football. Pearman had coached the tight ends since Dabo Swinney became head coach in 2009.

With Elliott moving to tight ends coach, C.J. Spiller moved up as Clemson’s new running backs coach after spending last season assisting Elliott with the running backs.

Elliott inherits a talented crew of tight ends, which includes veterans Braden Galloway and Davis Allen. He also gets to start coaching right out of the gate with freshman Jake Briningstool, who is one of the top tight ends in the country coming out of high school this year.

Briningstool is one of the 12 early enrollees for the Tigers that is participating in spring practice.

“It has been fun because I know how to play receiver, so I kinda get back to my roots a little bit. The first five years of my career I coached receivers,” Elliott said. “So now I get to look at the blocking aspect of the job.

“I always knew it was a very different position, but until you sit in that seat, it gives me a newfound respect for what Danny had to do in preparation for the things that I asked him to do. There is so much detail in that position. So, it has been fun.”

Elliott feels his new position players are responding well and that they are gravitating to the receiver aspect of the position, which is more his expertise than the run blocking. Elliott played wide receiver for Clemson from 2000-’03 and was coached by Swinney in ’03 when Swinney was Tommy Bowden’s wide receivers coach.

“I am having fun getting in there with [offensive line coach] Robbie [Caldwell] and learning all the calls, the hand placements, angles with your steps, all of that kind of stuff. So, it has been a lot of fun,” Elliott said.

The Tigers return from Spring Break today and will get back to practice on Monday afternoon. They have six practices remaining this spring, including the annual Spring Game on April 3 at Death Valley.

The Spring Game will kickoff at 1 p.m., and will be televised on the ACCN.

