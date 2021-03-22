California LB: Clemson is ‘absolutely unparalleled’

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei outside linebacker Eoghan Kerry has a handful of scholarship offers under his belt as a high school junior, while he is hearing from several other major programs – including Clemson.

“Right now, they just send me a lot of edits and stuff in the mail, just some informational stuff about their record since Coach Dabo’s been there, just some stuff about on campus,” Kerry said. “They send me their Vlogs when they premiere. I’ve taken a few virtual visits. So, just getting to know more about their program, which I’m super excited about.”

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound class of 2022 prospect is ecstatic to be on the radar of Swinney’s program and feels honored to be garnering some interest from the Tigers.

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing, from someone who’s been in the final four for the last several years to winning the national championship two years ago, and the excellence that Coach Dabo has really instilled in their program – it’s really special to know that I’m on their radar because that’s such an elite and exclusive program.”

Kerry, who grew up in Indiana, has been impressed by the virtual tours he’s taken of Clemson and is a huge fan of the school.

“It’s absolutely unparalleled,” he said. “From the lake that it’s around, to the beauty of campus … I grew up in the Midwest, so I spent a lot of time on the East Coast and the Carolinas, and I absolutely love it out there. Clemson just looks beautiful.”

Kerry currently holds offers from Colorado, Nevada, Columbia, Penn and Yale, while schools such as Notre Dame, Cal, Boston College and Boise State are showing interest along with Clemson.

The plan for Kerry right now is to narrow down his recruitment following his junior season this spring and then go from there. As for what he is looking for in a school, his faith will play a big role in his eventual college decision.

“I’m religious, so I’ll pray about it and I’ll go where I feel God wants me to be,” he said. “So, that obviously comes first for me. But aside from that, I want to go somewhere that can develop me and get me ready for the NFL, give me the exposure I need to make it in the NFL, and then the best degree I can get, which will translate to life after football because everyone stops playing football at some time.”

Kerry compares his game to that of former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and fits the mold of someone who could be a hybrid linebacker/defensive end at the next level.

“On the field, I consider myself an Isaiah Simmons-type player,” he said. “I really think I can do it all. I’ve been working on my pass rush a lot and I think I’ve gotten really great at that, and then I can also drop back into coverage. In our defense, a lot of times, I drop into the flats or hook the curl. So, I think I can really do it all. I can play man-on-man with a running back, a tight end, a slot. I can play zone, or I can come after the quarterback and make him hurt. So, I think I can really do it all.”

