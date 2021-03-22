Clemson guard to transfer

Clemson guard John Newman has announced he is entering the transfer portal and plans to transfer.

Newman announced his decision via social media Monday evening. He becomes the first player from the Clemson men’s basketball team to transfer after the season.

Newman put his name into the transfer portal on Monday, along with two women’s players. The Clemson Insider confirmed Tyler Bennett and Kendall Spray joined Newman in the portal on Monday.

Here is Newman’s statement below.

Let’s get it , excited for the next step ❤️ Psalm 40:2 🙏🏾 Thank you for everything Clemson ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uaU88Pop7n — John Newman III™ (@_JayRock15) March 22, 2021

Newman played in 22 of the Tigers’ 24 games this season, including eight starts. It was a difficult season for the guard, who never got his footing after suffering from a couple of minor knee injuries in the preseason.

The junior played 15.5 minutes per game on the average and shot 34.1 percent from the field and was just 8-for-32 from long range. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Though he struggled to shoot from the field and behind the arc, Newman was 92.3 percent from the foul line, making 12 of his 13 attempts.

