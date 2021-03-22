Clemson receiver out for the rest of the spring

A Clemson wide receiver will miss the rest of spring practice due to an injury.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced after Monday’s spring practice that wide receiver Frank Ladson suffered an injury just before the Tigers broke for spring break and he had minor surgery to correct it.

The Tigers returned to spring practice on Monday after taking the last 11 days off due to spring break.

The junior will miss the rest of the spring practices and the April 3 Spring Game at Death Valley.

“He had a little surgery before the break. He is doing good,” Swinney said. “He will be out these next two weeks. He got off to a good start. They did a in-and-out surgery on him right before the break.”

After being asked about Ladson for a second time, Swinney said the junior receiver will be back fast. He will miss the rest of the spring, but he will be back fast and will be ready for post spring workouts and summer workouts.

Ladson was in and out of the lineup last season due to injuries, including a foot injury that caused him to miss two games.

