Looks like Watkins may have a new home

It appears former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins might have a new home to play football next season.

Watkins, who is currently with Kansas City, is expected to meet with the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

This could be a reunion with Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who coached Watkins when they both were in Buffalo.

Since being drafted by Buffalo with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins has played for three NFL teams already. Besides the Bills and Chiefs, he also played for the Los Angeles Rams.

Watkins played a big role in Kansas City’s Super Bowl Championship in 2019. He has played with the Chiefs the last three seasons.

#Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, one of the top free agent pass-catchers is on his way to Baltimore tonight to visit the #Ravens tomorrow, source said. The #Ravens have been working to add a WR in free agency. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

From NFL Now: The #Ravens will meet with FA WR Sammy Watkins tonight and tomorrow, as a possible reunion with OC Greg Roman looms. pic.twitter.com/g34tQ8QSsz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021