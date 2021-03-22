Looks like Watkins may have a new home

Football

March 22, 2021

It appears former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins might have a new home to play football next season.

Watkins, who is currently with Kansas City, is expected to meet with the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

This could be a reunion with Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who coached Watkins when they both were in Buffalo.

Since being drafted by Buffalo with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins has played for three NFL teams already. Besides the Bills and Chiefs, he also played for the Los Angeles Rams.

Watkins played a big role in Kansas City’s Super Bowl Championship in 2019. He has played with the Chiefs the last three seasons.

