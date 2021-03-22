Swinney asked about Watson saga

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Deshaun Watson and the legal issues the former Clemson quarterback has been going through since last Tuesday.

Since last Tuesday, 13 women have filed a lawsuit against the Pro Bowl quarterback with allegations he sexual assualted them.

Below is Swinney’s response to the question.

“We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on,” Swinney said after Monday’s spring practice. “Look, I love Deshaun Watson. He is like a son to me. That is how I love him. As far as all the legal stuff and all of that, that will all take its course and all of that stuff. We certainly can’t speculate or comment on any of that stuff.

“But all I can tell you is that I have known Deshaun since he was in the ninth grade. And that he has been nothing but exemplary in every area that I have ever known him in. Three years here, as a player, I think I had a chance to yell at him one time because he was five minutes late to a team meeting that he overslept for. And that is it. That is the Deshaun I know. I can only base my thought on my experiences with him, which have been wonderful. Again, I love him like a son and we will just have to see where everything else goes from there.”

On Saturday night, Tony Buzbee, the Houston attorney who is representing the 13 women, wrote he will be seeking formal charges of sexual assault against Watson, as early as Monday.

Buzbee posted on Instagram he will be submitting affidavits and evidence to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney. He will then request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence.

This news comes after Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, says he plans to respond to the allegations against his client later this week.

Buzbee says he and his office have been in touch with at least 10 more women who share similar stories to the 13 other women he is already representing.

However, Watson vehemently denies the charges, staying true to the original statement he released via social media last week. Hardin asks everyone to have an open mind as Watson begins his defense against the allegations.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Hardin said in a statement. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

The NFL came out on March 17 and said it is beginning its own investigation on the claims against Watson.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!