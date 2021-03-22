Swinney goes in depth on Ross’ timeline for contact

Justyn Ross will have a Zoom meeting Thursday with his spinal doctors in Pittsburgh to discuss how the Clemson receiver is progressing this spring.

Ross, of course, returned from spinal surgery late last season, in a limited capacity, and has been working with his teammates this spring as the Tigers continue to work through spring drills in preparation for the 2021 season. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed the Phenix City, Ala., native will return to Pittsburgh to see his doctors in-person in May or June.

Ross had spinal surgery last June and missed all of the 2020 season.

“He is doing great. He looks phenomenal,” Swinney said after Monday’s practice. “It is fun to get over here and do our team stuff and then when we get over there in competitive stuff, you notice him not there.

“So, it’s been good, though. He has done a really good job of leading and really working within the parameters he has had on him this spring. I am proud of him. I just continue to keep him in my prayers that we are going to get the news that we all want.”

Based on the news that will come out this summer, Swinney said the plan all along has been for Ross to be back to full speed and participating in all parts of practice by the start of fall camp.

“He s doing everything from a training standpoint. He is not missing anything,” Swinney said. “Lifting, training, running, everything. We are just not letting him have contact.”

When the Tigers start fall camp, the best-case scenario for Ross is he will not be wearing a yellow jersey anymore. The hope is Ross will be cleared to participate in contact drills when he visits his doctors in May or June.

“That is the hope, but that is all up to the doctors,” Swinney said. “We will just have to wait and see and see what their final timeline is and where he is at, at that time. But that is certainly, our hope.”

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!