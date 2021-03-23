Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery from Monday's Practice

Football

By March 23, 2021 8:06 pm

The Clemson Tigers were back on the practice fields Monday afternoon after returning from spring break. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the practice.

Check out more of Bart Boatwright’s great pictures in this Photo Gallery.

