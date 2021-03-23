Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery from Monday's Practice

The Clemson Tigers were back on the practice fields Monday afternoon after returning from spring break. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the practice.
Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report. Where does Clemson stand for Five-star Malaki Starks less than 48 hours from his (…)
The attorney for Deshaun Watson, Rusty Hardin, has evidence that may help the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback as he faces lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Hardin said in a statement (…)
James Parker has earned a litany of nicknames during his time at Clemson, but lately teammates have called him “Pastor Parker.” The nickname does not reference anything religious, but was earned because (…)
Clemson’s Valerie Cagle has been named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Week, the organization announced. With Tuesday’s announcement, Cagle became the first NFCA Player of (…)
Hunter Rayburn has drawn praise from his coaches and fellow players alike for his performance this spring and been a pleasant surprise for Clemson to this point in spring practice, as the Tigers look to find a (…)
Former NFL quarterback, now NFL Draft analyst for NBC Sports, Chris Simms expects Trevor Lawrence to be the first player taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in next month’s NFL Draft. However, he still (…)
Clemson travels to North Augusta, S.C., today to play Georgia Southern at SRP Park at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers are coming off a week that saw them go 3-1, including a series win over then No. 13 Virginia Tech (…)
Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins is getting a lot of interest from a lot of different teams in the free agent market. Watkins, who is currently still with the Kansas City Chiefs, is (…)
On Monday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney fielded a question from a reporter about why he thinks, historically, the Tigers haven’t had many offensive linemen taken in the early rounds of the NFL Draft. (…)
The Clemson football team got back to work Monday as they continued with spring practices behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. The Tigers had taken the previous 11 days off due to spring (…)