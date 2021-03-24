Clemson gives Beamer surprise in his mailbox

When it comes to being well-known in the state of South Carolina, Shane Beamer has a long ways to go, so it seems.

Based on Beamer’s tweet Wednesday night, it is obvious some folks at Clemson do not know who he is. The University of South Carolina’s new football coach was taken back a little this evening when he looked in his Columbia mailbox and found this piece of mail.

Bought a house in Columbia ….Just went to check the mail and this was in the mailbox … Yeah, I think you guys are going to have to count me OUT this year 😂#ForeverToThee 🤙🤙 pic.twitter.com/sWweO0ETpD — Shane Beamer (@CoachSBeamer) March 24, 2021

