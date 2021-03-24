Zoomin’ with TCI: 4-star LB, Clemson legacy discusses recruitment

Zoomin’ with TCI: 4-star LB, Clemson legacy discusses recruitment

Recruiting

Zoomin’ with TCI: 4-star LB, Clemson legacy discusses recruitment

By March 24, 2021 10:26 am

By |

The Clemson Insider recently sat down for a Zoom interview with Powdersville (S.C.) High School four-star linebacker and Clemson legacy recruit Jalen Rambert, whose father, Bernard, was a running back for the Tigers from 1998-2002 and was roommates with Tony Elliott.

Watch Jalen — a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class — discuss his recruitment, interest in the Tigers and much more in our Zoomin’ with TCI feature:

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , , Recruiting, Video

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

The Georgia Football program got bad news on Wednesday pertaining to its star wide receiver. The Bulldogs released a statement confirming junior wideout George Pickens injured his right knee in practice on a (…)

1hr

Xavier Thomas’s 2020 season can be summarized by two words: as Dabo Swinney put it, “consistently inconsistent.” However, that has not been the case for the rising senior defensive end this spring, (…)

12hr

One of Clemson’s top targets on defense in the 2022 class talked with multiple members of the staff on Tuesday, including head coach Dabo Swinney, and came away from the conversations feeling like a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home