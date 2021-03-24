Zoomin’ with TCI: 4-star LB, Clemson legacy discusses recruitment

The Clemson Insider recently sat down for a Zoom interview with Powdersville (S.C.) High School four-star linebacker and Clemson legacy recruit Jalen Rambert, whose father, Bernard, was a running back for the Tigers from 1998-2002 and was roommates with Tony Elliott.

Watch Jalen — a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class — discuss his recruitment, interest in the Tigers and much more in our Zoomin’ with TCI feature:

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!