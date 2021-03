Former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden joined The Clemson Insider on Tuesday to discuss all things Clemson. From his time at Clemson, what makes Clemson special, the Clemson Football program, Dabo Swinney and C.J. Spiller.

Bowden also updates us on his father, Hall of Fame head coach Bobby Bowden, and how coaching has changed in college football.

