Breaking down Clemson's latest scholarship offer

Clemson pulled the trigger on its latest scholarship offer Thursday, extending an offer to a standout safety prospect in the 2022 class.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer right here:

Sherrod Covil, 2022 S, Chesapeake, Va. (Oscar Smith High School)

Height, weight: 6-0, 190

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 14 safety, No. 6 state, No. 189 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 22 safety, No. 11 state, NR national (Rivals); 4-star, NR position, NR state, NR national (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Thursday, March 25

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

More on Covil: Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has had eyes on Covil for a while and first started communicating with him last summer. Safeties coach Mickey Conn informed Covil of the offer during his FaceTime call with the staff on Thursday.

The Tigers love what they’ve seen from Covil on film and have been impressed by his versatility to play all over the secondary, as well as his physicality as a tackler and ability to cover ground quickly.

Covil, who has collected around 40 scholarship offers, is set to drop his top 10 schools on Friday and plans to further narrow down his recruitment to five schools by the early summer.

Clemson is a sure bet to make the cut for Covil on Friday and figures to be one of the top contenders in his recruitment moving forward. Covil called the offer from the Tigers his “dream offer” when he announced it on social media Thursday. “I really like Clemson,” he told TCI last summer. “That’s my college team. I feel like the players are humble like myself and about the team. No one has a me-first attitude.”

Covil, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, picked off two passes for Oscar Smith in its game last Saturday and returned both of the interceptions for touchdowns.

