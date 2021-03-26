2 Clemson tight ends to have surgery

Tight end Braden Galloway and Sage Ennis have both damaged their fingers and will miss next week’s Spring Game at Death Valley.

“It is kind of a weird deal to have two tight ends with a finger (injury),” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after Friday’s stadium scrimmage at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Ennis is expected to have surgery on Monday or Tuesday, Swinney said, but he did not say when Galloway will have surgery to repair his damaged finger.

However, despite the two setbacks, Swinney said the tight ends have had a great spring, especially Galloway and Davis Allen.

“They complement each other well. I think Braden really had a good year last year. It was really kind of his first time to go be the guy. He did some good things, but he is still a developing guy. He has to have a huge summer,” Swinney said. “Braden is a pro. He will play on Sundays.

“Davis Allen is the complete tight end. Whatever you want in a tight end, he has got everything. He is a complete guy. Braden is a developing guy that is going to leave here as a complete guy. He was a basketball player. He was undersize. Now he has become a physical kid. He worked hard in the weight room. He is special when it comes to making plays and yards after the catch and all of that stuff. Now he has a great understanding of the game and the position, so they just complement each other really well.”

Swinney said Allen “has had a huge spring” and that it is hard to find players like him.

“He has a great combination of size and speed, toughness, knowledge and technique. Understanding of the nuances of the position,” Swinney said. “But we have knocked it out of the park at tight end.”

Before breaking his finger, Ennis was having a big spring and was developing well, while freshman Jake Briningstool is also doing well. The freshman had two touchdowns in Friday’s scrimmage.

