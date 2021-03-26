California lineman adds Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer Friday to a fast-rising prospect from the Golden State.

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Hero Kanu of Santa Margarita Catholic High School (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Kanu, who was born in Germany, has seen his recruitment skyrocket lately while playing his first season of high school football in the U.S. this spring.

Since the middle of March, the 6-foot-5, 293-pound Kanu has collected offers from Southern Cal, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Kentucky, TCU and Ole Miss.

