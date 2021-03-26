Clemson No. 1 in 4-star safety’s heart

On Thursday, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil scored the scholarship offer he coveted and had been hoping for – what he called his “dream offer” from Clemson when announcing it on social media.

“It feels great,” Covil told The Clemson Insider shortly after receiving the offer. “Clemson has been my favorite team and for this opportunity to come about, it’s a blessing.”

Covil (6-0, 190), a highly regarded recruit in the 2022 class, has been communicating with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and was informed of the offer by safeties coach Mickey Conn during a FaceTime call with the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“I have been texting with Coach Venables and he said the defensive staff was going to look at my film (Thursday),” Covil said. “I got on FaceTime with the staff and Coach Conn offered me.”

The coaches told Covil that they offered him because they believe he could make an immediate impact in the Tigers’ secondary.

“They said they were recruiting me to play not down the road or on special teams,” he said. “They were recruiting me to help the team now.”

Covil, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, is coming off a huge performance last Saturday when he picked off two passes and returned both interceptions for touchdowns for an Oscar Smith squad that is the top-ranked team in the state of Virginia.

Clemson’s staff loves Covil’s physicality, range and versatility as a defensive back.

“I play anywhere in the secondary,” he said. “I’m a big hitter, and I cover ground quickly.”

Covil, who owns around 40 offers, plans to drop his top 10 schools today and is looking to further narrow down his recruitment to five schools by early this summer.

Where does Clemson stand in his recruitment right now after extending his self-proclaimed dream offer on Thursday?

“With my heart they’d be No. 1,” he said. “With my head, I got to figure out what’s best for me.”

Covil is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 14 safety nationally and No. 189 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class.

