Errors push Blue Devils past Clemson, snap streak

No. 11 Duke claimed game one of a double header with Clemson 2-0 in a pitchers duel between two of the best in the ACC on Friday afternoon, to snap Clemson’s 17 game win streak.

The Tigers finished the game with four errors on the afternoon including two in the top of the fifth and one that scored the go-ahead run for the Blue Devils.

Clemson dropped to 20-2 (12-3 ACC) on the season and Duke improved to 25-1 (12-1 ACC) with their 19th straight win.

Peyton St. George improved to 11-0 in the circle with another outstanding performance. She pitched a scoreless complete game and allowed just three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Duke got things rolling in the top of the fifth inning as Kelly Torres reached on an error by Ansley Gilstrap at shortstop and Kamryn Jackson was hit by a pitch. After Valerie Cagle recorded a pair of strikeouts both runners advanced on a stolen base with two outs.

Rachel Crabtree delivered for the Blue Devils with a ground ball to shortstop that was mishandled and scored Kendyl Lange on the second E6 of the frame. Grace Mattimore retired the side with a snap throw to the plate that got Jackson to keep the deficit at 1-0.

The Blue Devils added insurance with a two-out solo home run by Caroline Jacobson to extend their lead to 2-0 in the top of the sixth.

Valerie Cagle (12-2) looked impressive for the Tigers in the circle with a complete game as she allowed just two hits, two runs, one earned run, struck out four and walked two.

The two teams will face off in Game 2 of the double-header 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.