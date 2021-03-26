Freshmen WR duo ‘off the charts’

Even with Justyn Ross, Frank Ladson and Brannon Spector out, Dabo Swinney gave his receiving corps high marks for its overall performance during the Tigers’ second scrimmage of the spring on Friday.

Clemson’s head coach was impressed by the group as a whole, particularly the pair of freshmen receivers – Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins – both of whom drew rave reviews from Swinney.

“The two young guys are off the charts,” he said. “Man, I’m going to tell you, I love Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins. These are two great young players. Dacari made a huge play today, Beaux made a couple plays. So, really doing a good job.”

Swinney is also happy with the progress Ajou Ajou has made since he was a freshman in fall camp last year.

“Really pleased with what Ajou has been able to do this spring,” Swinney said. “He made a huge play in the two-minute. He made a couple big plays today. Ajou has made great strides. He is night and day from where he was in August. He’s still got a ways to go, but man, he has made big strides. He just has a much better understanding of what we’re doing.”

Another rising sophomore wideout, E.J. Williams, has strung together a few strong showings in practice according to Swinney.

“E.J.’s probably had maybe his three best practices in a row, just from intensity, attention to detail, his physicality, making plays,” Swinney said. “Really pleased with him.”

Rising junior Joseph Ngata showed well during Friday’s scrimmage, as well.

“Ngata, it was good to get him out there in a scrimmage situation again today,” Swinney said. “We all know what Ngata can do. He creates a matchup problem. He draws PIs. He’s a physical kid. He did a nice job.”

Not only did the receivers stand out in the passing game Friday, but they also opened up some running room for the backs on the outside.

“That whole group of receivers have really performed well, and blocking well on the edge, that’s one of the reasons that we were able to pop some things in the running game because of some of the perimeter blocking,” Swinney said.

Swinney is excited about the potential of the receiving corps, especially when Ross, Ladson and Spector get back in action and freshman Troy Stellato joins the fold this summer.

“So, really pleased with the group,” Swinney said. “Obviously we get Ladson and Justyn Ross and Spec back in there, and we’ve got Stellato coming this summer – we’ve got a chance to be an elite group there.”

