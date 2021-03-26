No. 11 Duke edges out Tigers in Game 2

Duke came back from a one-run deficit to win the second game of a double header 3-1 over No. 20 Clemson at McWhorter Stadium on Friday.

The 11th-ranked Blue Devils scored the go-ahead run on a one-run triple by Sarah Goddard with two outs in the top of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead and extend their win streak to 20 games.

Clemson fell to 20-4 (12-3 ACC) despite another impressive performance in the circle by starting pitcher Millie Thompson. Head coach John Rittman felt his team had opportunities to win both games but didn’t take advantage of the moment.

“I felt like we had opportunities to win in both games and we didn’t play our best today. Hats off to Valerie Cagle and Millie Thompson who pitched very well today,” Rittman said. “We gave ourselves opportunities in both games and just couldn’t cash in, we have to play a little bit better defensively.”

Shelby Waters earned the win for Duke and improved to 10-0 on the year. She held Clemson to three hits and one run with four strikeouts and no walk.

In the bottom of the fourth, The Tigers took a 1-0 lead on a two-out double off the wall by Alia Logoleo that scored Carlee Shannon.

But Duke bounced right back int he top of the fifth with a run on a Clemson error by shortstop Ansley Gilstrap on an attempted throw down by JoJo Hyatt. During the run down Jameson Kavel came home and beat the tag to tie the game 1-1.

The Blue Devils took the lead on the one-run triple by Goddard with two outs that scored Kamryn Jackson to give them a 2-1 advantage in the top of the sixth.

Duke added some insurance in the top of the seventh with a one-run double off the wall in centerfield by Kristina Foreman to extend the lead to 3-1.

Valerie Cagle took the loss for the Tigers in relief and fell to 12-3 on the season.

Clemson hopes to bounce back on Saturday with another tilt with Duke at 12 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium.