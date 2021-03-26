Tigers hit the road for big ACC series

Clemson travels northward to play at Boston College this weekend in a three-game series.
SERIES SETUP
• Best Ranking – CU – NR; BOC – NR
• When – Friday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)
• Where – Brighton, Mass. (Harrington Athletics Village)
• Watch – ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)
• Video Announcers (Friday) – Adam Greenberg, Mike Monaco
• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Justin Gallanty, Bill Spaulding
• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Eric Gallanty, Bill Spaulding
• Listen (Radio) – WCCP (105.5 FM)
SERIES HISTORY
• Overall Record – Clemson leads 36-10 (2006-20)
• Record at Boston College – Clemson leads 17-4 (2006-19)
STARTING PITCHERS
• Friday – RHP Jackson Lindley (CU) vs. RHP Mason Pelio (BOC)
• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Emmett Sheehan (BOC)
• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. LHP Joe Vetrano (BOC)
CLEMSON OVERVIEW
• Clemson, who has an 0-4 road record, defeated Georgia Southern 6-4 on Alex Urban’s two-run, walkoff homer on Tuesday at North Augusta, S.C.
• The Tigers are averaging 5.0 runs per game and hitting .230 with a .396 slugging percentage, .338 on-base percentage and 12 steals.
• The pitching staff has a 4.19 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.
BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW
• Boston College, who has a 5-2 home record, is led by 11th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.
• The Eagles rallied to beat Merrimack 10-9 on Wednesday at home. They are hitting .285 and have a 5.82 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.
• Sal Frelick is hitting .395 with five homers, Luke Gold is batting .359 with eight homers and 27 RBIs and Joey Walsh has three saves.
QUICK HITS
• Clemson has played 68 games in a row on natural grass dating to its last game on an artificial surface at Virginia Tech on March 31, 2019.
• Clemson is 8-for-20 (.400) with runners in scoring position in the last four games.
• Alex Urban’s game-winning home run against Georgia Southern was the first walkoff homer by a pinch-hitter in Clemson history.
CLAYTON CLUTCH IN RELIEF
• Freshman righthander Nick Clayton has been steady and clutch out of the bullpen in 2021.
• He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA, .146 opponents’ batting average and 17 strikeouts against two walks in 11.2 innings pitched.
• In his career, he is 3-0 with one save, a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts against six walks in 20.1 innings pitched over 12 relief appearances.
