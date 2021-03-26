Tigers hit the road for big ACC series

Clemson travels northward to play at Boston College this weekend in a three-game series.

SERIES SETUP



Clemson (9-9, 3-6 ACC) vs. Boston College (12-7, 3-6 ACC)CU – NR; BOC – NRFriday (4 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)Brighton, Mass. (Harrington Athletics Village)ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)Adam Greenberg, Mike MonacoJustin Gallanty, Bill SpauldingEric Gallanty, Bill SpauldingWCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 36-10 (2006-20)

• Record at Boston College – Clemson leads 17-4 (2006-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Jackson Lindley (CU) vs. RHP Mason Pelio (BOC)

• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Emmett Sheehan (BOC)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. LHP Joe Vetrano (BOC)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 0-4 road record, defeated Georgia Southern 6-4 on Alex Urban’s two-run, walkoff homer on Tuesday at North Augusta, S.C.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.0 runs per game and hitting .230 with a .396 slugging percentage, .338 on-base percentage and 12 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.19 ERA, .248 opponents’ batting average and 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .969.

BOSTON COLLEGE OVERVIEW

• Boston College, who has a 5-2 home record, is led by 11th-year Head Coach Mike Gambino.

• The Eagles rallied to beat Merrimack 10-9 on Wednesday at home. They are hitting .285 and have a 5.82 ERA and .974 fielding percentage.

• Sal Frelick is hitting .395 with five homers, Luke Gold is batting .359 with eight homers and 27 RBIs and Joey Walsh has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson has played 68 games in a row on natural grass dating to its last game on an artificial surface at Virginia Tech on March 31, 2019.

• Clemson is 8-for-20 (.400) with runners in scoring position in the last four games.

• Alex Urban’s game-winning home run against Georgia Southern was the first walkoff homer by a pinch-hitter in Clemson history.

CLAYTON CLUTCH IN RELIEF

• Freshman righthander Nick Clayton has been steady and clutch out of the bullpen in 2021.

• He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA, .146 opponents’ batting average and 17 strikeouts against two walks in 11.2 innings pitched.

• In his career, he is 3-0 with one save, a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts against six walks in 20.1 innings pitched over 12 relief appearances.

