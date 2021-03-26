Tigers rally past Boston College

BRIGHTON, MASS. — Caden Grice went 4-for-6 with seven RBIs, as Clemson scored seven two-out runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 16-12 win over Boston College at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 10-9 overall and 4-6 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 12-8 overall and 3-7 in ACC play.

Clemson has now won five of its last six games.

Brian Dempsey led off the game with his first home run of the season and the Eagles added two more runs in the first inning before Clemson responded with six runs in the top of the second inning, keyed by Grice’s three-run double and run-scoring singles by Elijah Henderson and James Parker.

The Eagles came right back and scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning, including three runs with two outs, to take an 8-6 lead.

Boston College doubled its lead with two runs in the fifth inning, then Clemson answered with two-out, run-scoring singles by Grice and Adam Hackenberg in the sixth inning to cut the score to 10-8.

In the seventh inning, Clemson scored seven runs, all with two outs, to take a 15-10 lead. Parker’s two-run single tied the score, then Grice’s two-run triple put the Tigers in front before Clemson added three more runs in the frame. A run in the top of the eighth inning on Grice’s run-scoring single ended the scoring for the Tigers.

The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut Clemson’s lead to 16-12.

Grice led the Tigers’ 16-hit attack by setting career highs for hits and RBIs, while Parker and Hackenberg added three RBIs apiece. Every Eagle starter had at least one hit.

Tiger reliever Evan Estridge (1-1) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert pitched 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Eagle reliever Joey Walsh (1-2) gave up nine runs and suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

—courtesy Clemson Athletics Communications